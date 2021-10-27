Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Sun Valley Gold LLC Acquires 22,008 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 22,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,944.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,353,982 shares in the company, valued at C$29,369,883.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 198,136 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$122,923.57.

Shares of GSV stock opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.98. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

