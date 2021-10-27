AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser Buys 43,300 Shares

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 43,300 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,296.90.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 14,000 shares of AEX Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$7,700.00.

Shares of CVE:AEX opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. AEX Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 39.79 and a current ratio of 39.86.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

