Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $38,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

