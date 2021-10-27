ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $937.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

