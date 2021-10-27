Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM stock opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.45. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

