Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

