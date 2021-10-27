Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

NYSE OXY opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

