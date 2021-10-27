California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,377 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AAON by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 62.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AAON opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.