Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 6,000 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

