Vanguard Group Inc. Has $210.38 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $210,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.