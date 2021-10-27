AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.