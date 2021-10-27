LPL Financial LLC Purchases 88,954 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 70.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 344,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

OUNZ opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

