LPL Financial LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1,117.5% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $171.95 and a 1-year high of $280.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

