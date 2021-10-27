Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

