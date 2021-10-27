Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.32 ($6.25).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

