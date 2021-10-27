Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

