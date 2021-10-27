ITT (ITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.900-$4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. ITT has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

