Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

