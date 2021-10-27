Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

