LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,316 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

