LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.