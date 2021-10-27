Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $228.86

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $228.86, but opened at $216.00. Heska shares last traded at $210.39, with a volume of 2,787 shares.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Get Heska alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,204.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.83.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heska by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $698,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $362,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.