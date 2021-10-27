ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cutera by 967.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 265.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $9,778,000.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.85 million, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

