Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 717 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YY opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

