Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

