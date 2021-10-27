Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $33,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $18,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.