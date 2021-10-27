Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after buying an additional 226,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after buying an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

