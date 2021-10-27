3,631 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -860.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

