Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE Y opened at $680.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $653.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.14. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $537.82 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

