Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

SAN opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

