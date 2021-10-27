Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes Sells 582 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $642.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

