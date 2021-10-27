Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$501,998.56 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total value of C$501,998.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,534,650.62.

SEA stock opened at C$22.75 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.87.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

