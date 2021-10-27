Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio Sells 11,785 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZION opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 119,087 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.