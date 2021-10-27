Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

