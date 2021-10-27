Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

