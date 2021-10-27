Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $254,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Diana Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $107,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

