Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $256,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,916 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

