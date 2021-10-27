Biogen Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $19.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.30 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.