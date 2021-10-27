Ercem Atillasoy Sells 1,514 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AlloVir by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AlloVir by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AlloVir by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

