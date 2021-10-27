Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 14,487 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JBL opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 585,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.