Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

