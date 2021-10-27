Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

