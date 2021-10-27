Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.