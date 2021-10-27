Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

