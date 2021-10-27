Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ RPID opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems comprises 0.1% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.