Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $268,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 64.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.