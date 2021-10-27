Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cannae were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

