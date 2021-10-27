Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,783 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $35,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

