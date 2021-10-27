Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.40 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

