Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,428,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $15,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

